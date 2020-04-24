Masks, cash donated to DA

LONGDING, Apr 23: The Wancho Students’ Union on Thursday handed over around 500 masks along with Rs 20,000 to Longding DC Cheshta Yadav to assist the administration in the fight against Covid-19.

The union also contributed Rs 10,000 to the police department.

It was received by DSP Banghang Tangjang on behalf of the SP.

Members of the union, led by its president Pongngoi Joham, also apprised the DC of the vulnerability of the villages bordering Assam and Nagaland, through which outsiders are likely to sneak into the district.

They appealed to the DC and the SP to ensure extra vigilance in Kamku Russa, Hashe Russa, Naitong and Longkhojan villages bordering Assam, Luaksim village in Kanubari, and Chatting village in Longding which shares boundary with Nagaland.

The union urged the administration to deploy local police personnel in those villages in order to identify outsiders better. (DIPRO)