APSCW reports crimes against women

ITANAGAR, Apr 24: The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) said it has received reports of crimes against women from the capital complex and various districts during the lockdown through the one-stop centres and the Women Helpline.

In a press release, it said 25 cases have been registered during the lockdown, and that the commission has provided counselling to the victims telephonically.

The APSCW said it has also sought “the status reports of the unnatural death of a lady officer, death of a lady in the fire accident, and three abandoned windows.”

The commission also said it has contributed to the chief minister’s relief fund in the fight against Covid-19, besides providing 1000 surgical masks to TRIHMS.