APYC files FIR against Arnab Goswami

ITANAGAR, Apr 26: Joining its high command in Delhi, the Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress (APYC) has lodged an FIR against Republic TV’s managing director-cum-editor-in-chief, Arnab Goswami, at the Itanagar police station for allegedly defaming Congress party president Sonia Gandhi.

In its FIR, the APYC alleged that Goswami made baseless allegations against Gandhi to defame her while debating the Palghar lynching case. It said Goswami made “derogatory, defamatory and inflammatory” statements against Gandhi, “which reflects his hatred towards Muslims.”

The APYC said Goswami’s remarks “could be prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony among different religious groups, and may disturb the public tranquillity.”

Requesting the police authority to act strongly against Goswami, the APYC stated that the “vitriolic and false comment of Goswami was an attack on the very fabric of our constitution.”

It also expressed apprehension that inflammatory comments from a reputed media person like Goswami might “trigger another Hindu-Muslim riots.”