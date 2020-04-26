Over 1200 in Nirjuli receive rations

NIRJULI, Apr 25: More than 1200 people here were provided with ration items on Saturday by the Nirjuli Good Samaritans (NGS).

NGS member Tarh Nachung, who is also the president of the Arunachal Chamber of Commerce & Industries, has been entrusted with the task of distributing rations and working on issues related to functioning of business activities as per the guidelines of the home affairs ministry and the advisories of the health department and the administration from time to time.

He appealed to all sections of the society to maintain the guidelines regarding physical distancing, frequently cleaning hands, maintaining personal hygiene, and staying at home to remain safe from Covid-19.