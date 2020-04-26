MLAs distribute rations among needy families, daily wage earners

PASIGHAT, Apr 25: Pasighat East MLA Kaling Moyong distributed ration items among the poor and needy families of Police Colony here in East Siang district on 23 and 24 April.

Giving assurance that he would continue helping the people in distress in this difficult time, the MLA appealed to the people to follow the lockdown norms and maintain physical distancing.

Our correspondent adds: Daporijo MLA Taniya Soki on Saturday distributed rations among 200 daily wage earners from his constituency in Upper Subansiri district

who are living/working in different parts of the capital complex.

Each of them was provided with 25 kgs of rice and 5 kgs of daal. The ration items were distributed in different parts of Naharlagun and Itanagar.

Soki assured them of all possible help and support, and appealed to the people to continue maintaining physical distancing even if the lockdown is lifted, until the country is declared free from Covid-19.