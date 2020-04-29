CM urges Gadkari to clear pending road projects in state

ITANAGAR, Apr 28: Stating that connectivity is a priority for Arunachal, Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday requested union Road Transport & Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari to clear the pending road projects in the state.

The projects include Packages B and C of four-laning the Itanagar-Banderdewa road; Package C of the two-lane Hukanjuri-Khonsa road (NH 315A); and protection against landslides and erosions along the four-lane Hollongi-Itanagar highway.

Khandu made the request during a videoconference between Gadkari and the chief ministers of all the states.

The CM also informed the union minister that movement of essential goods into Arunachal is being carried out smoothly while maintaining all precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

On speeding up construction work on highways, the chief minister said “work on all important highways in the state are being carried out in this lockdown period,” and informed that land acquisition issues are also being taken up on priority. (CM’s PR Cell)