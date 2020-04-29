Essential items flown to Vijoynagar

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, Apr 28: Helicopters of the Indian Air Force and Sky One made eight sorties on Tuesday, carrying rice and other essential items from here to landlocked Vijoynagar, in Changlang district.

Replying to a query from this correspondent, Miao ADC Tage Rumi informed that the Chakma villagers of Deban and M’pen have already drawn rice at the rate of Rs 26 per kg under the open rice sale scheme.

He also informed that subsidized rice under the same scheme for Dharmapur-I, II and III is in stock in Miao, to be given out when sought by the villagers.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has approved 26 sorties for carrying NFSA and CPO rice, along with medical equipment and other essential commodities, to Vijoynagar, following the imposition of the nationwide lockdown on 24 March.

However, owing to unfavourable weather conditions, only 17 sorties could be made to the valley till date. The remaining nine sorties will be made as soon as possible.