52 samples collected, highest in one week

No press interaction in over a week

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Apr 29: A total of 52 samples, including one repeat, were collected on Wednesday for testing. This is the highest numbers of tests collected in the last one week for Covid-19.

Twenty-four samples were collected from the capital region, followed by 11 in Lohit, seven in Lower Siang, five in East Siang and two each in Namsai and Shi Yomi. (See stats here)

No tests have been carried out in East Kameng and Kamle districts so far.

The state has not been collecting enough samples citing rigid testing protocol set by the centre.

According to the press hand out of the surveillance cell of the health department, 65 results are awaited while 662 tests, including repeat tests have been carried out till now.

The highest numbers of tests have been carried out in the capital region with 336 tests, followed by 85 in Namsai, 69 in East Siang and 63 in Lohit.

While there are more questions than answers regarding testing in the state, neither the health department nor the state government have conducted a press conference in more than one week regarding the status of Covid-19 in the state.