APSCW visits Mother’s Home

NAHARLAGUN, Apr 29: A team of the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) on Wednesday visited the Mother’s Home, a home for abandoned people, at Lekhi Village here and enquired about the wellbeing of the residents.

The APSCW team, led by its Chairperson Radhilu Chai Techi donated 200 surgical masks and sanitizers to the home. The team also distributed ration items and donated some monetary assistance for medical treatment and urgent needs, according to an APSCW release.

They also interacted with Taliyang Shanti, who runs the home.

“She expressed her willingness to provide shelter to the destitute women from all over the state, if the government allocates permanent plot of land,” the release said.

Shanti also runs a shelter house (Mother’s Home) at Ziro in Lower Subansiri district.

Informing that there is no recreational centre for the aged women at the shelter house, Shanti requested the government to look into the matter. She also informed the APSCW team about fund constraint to run both the shelter homes.

She further said that she would like to welcome under-privileged women, who do not have any relatives to look after them.

Meanwhile, APSCW requested authorities concerned to look into the problems and extend necessary help to run the shelter homes smoothly.