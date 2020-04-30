Fake ambulance used to transport six passengers

Staff Reporter

DAPORIJO, Apr 29: One fake and unregistered ambulance carrying six passengers without e-pass was caught at the police naka point here in Upper Subansiri district on Wednesday evening.

They were coming from Itanagar, said Magistrate on duty Dobum Apang.

Though they travelled in an ambulance, they were not patients, he said.

While the passengers have been placed under home quarantine, the driver and the vehicle are under police custody, Apang said.

“Since they are inter-district travellers, they have been placed under home quarantine. Otherwise, they would have been put under institutional quarantine,” he said.

The vehicle was travelling without e-pass/ permission issued from the competent authority, thereby violating the laid down guidelines of the Covid-19 protocol, the magistrate said.

Moreover, the driver did not possess any valid driving licence, he said.

Apang said that an FIR in this regard would be lodged at the Daporjo police station on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Helping Friend Group has vehemently condemned the act of violating the Covid-19 lockdown guidelines and demanded appropriate action against the violators.