Body of teacher recovered from Kameng

Staff Reporter

SEPPA, Apr 29: The body of a teacher, who had drowned on Sunday in the Kameng River here in East Kameng district, has been recovered from the western side of the river near JNV School.

The teacher, identified as Atom Ratan, was also the managing director of Wonderland Residential School, Seppa, East Kameng.

After medical formalities, the body was handed over to the family members.

A case of unnatural death has been registered by the police.

Anand Topo, also a teacher, remains missing.

Ratan and Topo had gone missing on Sunday afternoon while placing fishing nets in the river.

A massive search operation was launched on Sunday.