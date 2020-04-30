MLA Soki, TWS distribute ration among migrant workers

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, Apr 29: Local MLA Taniya Soki distributed ration items like rice, dal, cooking oil to around 300 needy people, most of whom are migrant workers, here on Wednesday.

This was Soki’s fourth relief distribution since the lockdown has been enforced.

Earlier, he distributed relief items twice in Daporijo and once in Itanagar.

At Tezu in Lohit district, the Tagin Women Society (TWS) distributed ration items and facemasks among the non-APST daily wage workers.

Around 50 households were provided rice, dal and other essential items, which were contributed by the members and government employees of the community residing in Tezu.

They were also sensitized about the importance of maintaining social distance and wearing facemasks.