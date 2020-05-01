APSTS buses start taking passengers to dists

[Staff Reporter]

ITANAGAR, Apr 30: APSTS buses started ferrying passengers from Itanagar to some districts of western Arunachal on Thursday morning.

Altogether 27 buses carrying more than 300 passengers left for destinations in Upper Subansiri, Tawang, West Kameng, Kamle, Lower Subansiri, etc, districts.

APSTS General Manager Abu Tayeng, who oversaw the exercise, informed that the state government is looking into the matter of starting a similar service for the people of eastern Arunachal.

“Based on the latest guidelines issued by the MHA, the state government will soon take a decision to start APSTS bus service for the people of eastern Arunachal stranded in the capital region,” he said.

He acknowledged that passengers faced problems in booking tickets.

“We acknowledge that the commuters had a tough time booking tickets. We have received feedback, and we will look into it,” the GM said.

Tayeng also advised the passengers to carry their own lunchboxes as most of the shops along the highway will remain closed due to the lockdown.

Transport Secretary Dani Salu, who was also present, gave assurance that the concerns raised by the passengers would be looked into.

“The entire team of APSTS is working hard to help the people. One passenger, who was on the way to Daporijo, expressed happiness and thanked the government for the service, but said the online booking system needs improvement,” he said.