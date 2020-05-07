State government forms panel to bring succor to small entrepreneurs

ITANAGAR, May 6: The state government has formed a committee under the chairmanship of the finance principal secretary to find out a feasible solution to the economic hardships faced by the small traders and entrepreneurs due to ongoing nationwide lockdown.

Addressing executive members of the Arunachal Chamber of Commerce & Industries (ACCI) and senior officers from the finance, planning and investment, and agriculture departments in his secretariat office here on Wednesday before formation of the committee, Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein said, “Covid-19 disease is going to stay with us for long and we must learn to live with it”.

The minister gave emphasis on carrying out day-to-day activities like offices, and agriculture and industrial works with certain restrictions in order to thrive and move on amid the pandemic.

While citing the financial plight of small traders and entrepreneurs of the state, Mein urged to “bring in an economic reform by optimum utilization of technology and innovative ideas”.

He also asked for optimum utilization of the vast land resources of the state to refurbish the agriculture and allied activities in order to thrive over the present situation and to make the state self-sufficient by producing vegetables and crops in large scale.

He further said to revive the Arunachal Pradesh Marketing Corporation for marketing of the farmer’s produces and also to regulate the flow of fruits and vegetables from the districts to the state capital region.

ACC&I secretary general Toko Tatung, while submitting a proposal to the state government for ‘Covid-19 working capital GAP funding for business enterprise as relief’ said that “this sector provides maximum employment to the unemployed youths of the state,” and sought the support of the state government to tide over the current situation due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Among others, Finance Principal Secretary, AC Verma, Planning & Investment Commissioner PS Lokhande, Finance Secretary YW Ringu, Planning & Investment Secretary Himanshu Gupta, Agriculture Secretary Bidol Tayeng, Agriculture Director Anong Lego, Lead Bank Manager S Ranjit Sing and ACC&I president Tarch Nachung attended the meeting. (DCM’s PR Cell)