Felix acknowledges lack of basic facilities at PTC, entry only through Banderdewa Gate

BANDERDEWA, May 7: Home Minister Bamang Felix accepted that there are some issues with regards to basic facilities at the police training centre’s (PTC) quarantine facility here.

Making a visit to the PTC on Thursday along with Education Minister Taba Tedir after several complains of poor facilities at the centre emerged, the home minister listed lack of proper water supply and toilets as the main issues concerning the quarantine facility.

“There are concerns over water supply and toilet facilities. The loopholes are being worked out and officers are trying their best to resolve it,” he said.

He also said apart from the two issues, “most of the facilities being provided at the centre are satisfactory.”

“People should appreciate that despite all the hurdles, the officials working on the ground have manage to provide all the basic facilities at the quarantine centres. There will be some difficulties, but we all have to make some adjustments as we are battling a serious pandemic. Everyone is suffering but together we shall overcome,” he added.

The home minister stressed that every individual coming from outside the state has to enter only through the Banderdewa check gate and other vehicles carrying essential and non-essential commodities may be allowed through the Gumto and Hollongi check gates. Both the DCs of Capital Region and Papum Pare were asked to submit a proposal within next 24 hours to work out the modalities in this regard.

Further, the Kimin gate has also been sealed for any kind of communication. He made it clear that interstate movement is banned and no one should be allowed to enter into the state.

Earlier a review meeting was conducted in the conference hall of the PTC by the two ministers with the officers of the Capital Region and Papum Pare administrations to discuss the modalities to ensure the smooth passage of transit students/ persons coming from outside and intending to go to their districts through the Banderdewa gate.

The nodal officers appointed for coordinating the same from the districts of Papum Pare, Kamle, Lower Subansiri, Kra Daadi, Kurung Kumey, Upper Subansiri, East Kameng and Pakke Kesang were briefed and asked to strictly follow SoPs during the entire course of travel.

The nodal officers were further directed to ensure that those passengers escorted by police during their journey and handed over to the team of quarantine center at their respective districts further complete the necessary quarantine period.

The home minister also directed the station superintendents of the Capital and ISBT to coordinate with the nodal officers for smooth conveyance of these passengers.

Education Minister Taba Tedir also stressed that SoPs should be strictly followed at the gates.

“Once we are able to contain the virus at the entry points, we will be able to stop the spread of the virus in the state,” he said.

Further, he also said the stranded Arunachalees returning to the state should be extended all possible assistance and urged the officials to make proper plan in this regard.

The ministers also visited the hostels where people under quarantine are currently staying and also took stock of the condition of toilets, availability of mobile toilets etc.

Also briefing on the issue of shortage of toilets, Capital DC Komkar Dulom informed that 18 mobile toilets have already been installed and few more are to be installed soon. The DC also informed that the district administration is doing everything possible to provide best services to the people under quarantine.

“However, there were a few lacunae observed and authorities are trying to solve the same,” he said.

The DC further informed that for the convenience of the people, the administration has also identified few hotels as paid quarantine centres, adding that “those who are willing to pay for their stay may do so.”

DMO Dr Mandip Perme informed that as per latest SoPs, those passing through the capital for other districts have to be provided facility quarantine at their respective districts and sample collection and tests have to also be done there.

“However, thermal screening is compulsorily carried out here after which they are sent to their districts from PTC Banderdewa,” informed the DMO.

Later, DCs Komkar Dulom and Pige Ligu, along with ADM Talo Potom visited the BPL Housing Colony to explore the possibility of converting the same as quarantine centre. The colony has a capacity to accommodate around 570 people in separate flats. (With DIPRO inputs)