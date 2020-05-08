Tezu zonal general hospital gets ICU, seeks anesthetists, respiratory physician

TEZU, May 7: A new intensive care unit (ICU) ward was inaugurated on Wednesday at the zonal general hospital here in Lohit district by MLA Karikho Kri.

Medical Superintendent Dr Chodim Tayang informed that the ICU is equipped with four beds, a ventilator with oxygen concentrator, defibrillator and CPAP machine.

He, however, said: “Even if the ICU is installed, it would be a herculean task to functionalize it in absence of adequate trained human resources. Additional anesthetists and respiratory physician are required to run the ICU properly and regularly.”

Speaking on the occasion, Kri said that the operationalization of the ICU at the said hospital would cater to the patients of all the neighboring districts.

“The opening of the ICU will facilitate the medical department of the district in fighting against the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said and expressed his gratitude to the state government for establishing the ICU in the ZGHT.

Lohit district had successfully looked after the lone Covid-19 patient of the state.

Deputy Commissioner Prince Dhawan thanked all the stakeholders for completing the ICU project in time despite facing various constraints during the lockdown period. He was appreciative of the fact that, the Tezu DMO, MS ZGHT and work departments like RW, Power and PHE all worked in tandem in record time to functionalized ICU at the zonal hospital.

Lohit SP Dr DW Thongon, DMO Dr S Chai Pul and other officers and officials of the zonal hospital were also present. (DIPRO)