Visually impaired Yatum Ete donates face masks for poor & needy

PASIGHAT, May 7: Setting an example for others to emulate, visually impaired Yatum Ete has donated 350 face masks to the East Siang district administration for the poor and needy persons on Thursday.

East Siang DIPRO Deepali Dodum formally received the masks on behalf of the district administration from Ete, a small trader, who is running a small shop near the public bus stand here in East Siang district.

Ete, who lost 100 percent eye vision years ago, said, “Wearing masks is a great idea to limit our potential exposure to the dreaded Covid-19.”

The Nehru Yuva Kendra, Pasighat had also conducted a Covid-19 awareness programme and distributed 450 masks to the daily wage earners at the saw mill area recently.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Dr Kinny Singh appreciated Ete, all other individuals and organizations for their contributions during this unprecedented situation. (DIPRO)