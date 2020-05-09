IMA distributes N95 masks and face shields to frontline workers

BANDERDEWA, May 8: The members of Indian Medical Association (IMA) Arunachal branch distributed N95 masks and face shields to the doctors and health workers working in the frontline here at PTC quarantine centre on Friday.

Informing about this, the IMA Arunachal president Dr. Lobsang Tsetim expressed hope these items will immensely help those working at the field.

The IMA also provided masks to those staying in quarantine centre. “We gave 500 masks and handed it over to the DMO. Earlier also we provided mask to them,” said Dr. Lobsang.

Expressing concern over report that people are still not wearing masks while being out in the street, Dr. Lobsang made an appeal to the people to refrain from committing such mistake.

“In the post COVID-19 era, people will have to learn to live with wearing masks, maintain social distancing and personal hygiene. These measures are needed to protect one-self and also others,” he said.

Further, he said as the stranded Arunachalees start returning to the state, the people of state will have to be more careful.

The secretary of IMA Arunachal Pradesh Dr. Jego Ori informed that till now the association has distributed more than 40 thousand masks in capital region and the areas surrounding it. He also said IMA has sent masks to various districts of the state.

“We have been educating masses about the importance of wearing masks and have conducted massive awareness campaigns,” said Dr. Ori. He also said IMA is trying their best to extend help to the government in various capacities.