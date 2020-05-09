Replenish ATMs and start mobile ATM: SP

ITANAGAR, May 8: The SP Capital Tumme Amo has suggested various measures to the state bank of India (SBI) to ease crowding. Expressing serious concern over report of people not maintaining social distancing norms at various branches of SBI, the SP has written to them suggesting various measures to avoid crowding.

“First of all regularly replenish the ATMs and also start mobile ATM service in sectors and colonies. Many people visit bank to withdraw or deposit money. The bank staff should visit sectors and if possible provide service at door step,” he wrote.

The SP also suggested the bank to start odd-even formula to avoid crowding. “This can be done using the account number of customers. Initially it might be difficult but if people are properly educated it will work,” he added.

Further, he also suggested SBI to immediately make operational all the customer service points (CSP). The SP asked bank to strictly follow social distancing norms and appeal to them to provide manpower from their side to the police force posted at bank to impose social distancing. He informed that SP and DC capital are daily visiting quarantine centres as per the direction of Chief Secretary.