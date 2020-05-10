4 put in institutional quarantine for defying HQ norms

Staff Reporter

BANDERDEWA, May 9: A girl who was allowed to leave the police training centre (PTC) quarantine facility (QF) to attend the funeral of her mother, was reportedly detained by the Yupia flying squad on Friday for allegedly not following home quarantine (HQ) norms.

Sources in the PTC QF informed that while the girl was allowed to leave to attend to her mother’s funeral, the flying squad team later learnt that she was roaming with three of her siblings at the Doimukh market late in the evening.

On being alerted by the task force, the Yupia flying squad team picked her and her three siblings and put them at a QF at Naharlagun around midnight.

Other family members that are considered secondary contacts have reportedly been put under home quarantine.

It is said that she was allowed to leave the PTC QF but with strict instruction to follow safety measures, including social distancing, wearing mask and head cover.

However, family members of the girl have denied the claim of the girl breaking home quarantine rules.