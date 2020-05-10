DCM holds urgent meet on check gate QFMC

NAMSAI, May 9: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein held an urgent meeting related to check gate quarantine facilities management committee (QFMC) with MLAs and district administration of Namsai, Changlang, Lohit and Anjaw districts on Saturday.

They discussed on standard operating procedures (SOPs) on Covid-19 and reviewed the overall situation and preparations of the Dirak check gate.

Mein said those returning to the state should be thoroughly checked and need to be monitored properly at quarantine centres and those who are released from quarantine centres

should be asked to home quarantine as it is essential to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

He said everyone needs to work collectively to deal with the Covid-19 situation in the state and ensure “we follow the mantra of 3-S, that is, stay at home, social distancing & sanitation in order to prevent the spread of the fatal disease.”

“With only thorough coordination, cooperation and proper planning can we prevent the spread and stop the entry of coronavirus in our state,” said Mein

He also spoke on the importance of maintaining proper social distance, wearing masks and use of sanitizers to avoid the risk of contracting Covid-19.

The deputy chief minister informed that under the directive of Chief Minister, 12 check gate QFMCs have been formed in the state where the committees are headed by a cabinet minister with MLAs as members.

Since Dirak is the entry point to Namsai, Lohit, Anjaw and Changlang district, Mein has been given the responsibility to head the committee for the Dirak check gate quarantine facility.

He said that all the MLAs from Lohit, Anjaw, Changlang and Namsai districts are members of the committee to monitor the overall working of the designated entry points and the quarantine facilities available there as the stranded people at other states have started to come back to the state.

Minister Food & Civil Supply Kamlung Mossang, MLA Lohit Karikho Kri, MLA Anjaw Dasanglu Pul, MLA Namsai Chau Zingnu Namchoom, MLA Lekang Jummum Ete Deori and MLA Bordumsa Samlung Mossang also spoke.

DCs and SPs from Lohit, Anjaw, Changlang and Namsai briefed the committee on law and order and the facilities created at the Dirak check gate and to receive and ferry the returning people from other states to their respective districts. (DCM’s PR Cell)