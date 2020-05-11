Blow to NSCN (KK) as political and revenue officer surrenders

[ Pisi Zauing ]

CHANGLANG, May 10: A self styled captain -cum- political and revenue officer of the NSCN (Khango Konyak) faction Hangnang Pangtha (31 years) of Jongji Havi village in Changlang South surrendered before the government in presence of magistrate, the district police, Changlang Battalion of 9th Assam Rifles under the aegis of HQ 25 Sector at Khimyang Village here on Saturday.

Accordingly, Pangtha, after his surrender was arrested by the Khimiyang unit police in connection with extortion activities at Khimiyang and Changlang town in the last few years.

The surrender of Pangtha can be delineated as a huge blow to the NSCN (KK) as illegal money collection through forceful extortion from government officials, private establishments and general public, especially in Changlang town and Khimyang area will be reduced to a large extent.

Initially, Pangtha joined NSCN (R) in 2015. He surrendered once in 2017 but rejoined insurgency again as member of NSCN (KK) with its base in Mon district of Nagaland. He was wanted in many cases relating to forceful extortion.

When asked, Pangtha told this correspondent that he decided to surrender before the government on Saturday after great deal of thought and deliberation with his family, relatives and well wishers.

“Insurgency life is not easy. You always reel under the fear of being killed by security forces and other factions”, Pangtha said, while appealing the youths to permanently refrain from joining any insurgent outfits under any circumstances.

“Looking at the never ending hardships experienced by my family, I decided to surrender unconditionally,” he said, while being hopeful that the state government will extend every possible help to rehabilitate him under the laid down norms of surrender policy adopted by all North East states.

The Changlang district unit police have been engaged in fierce fight on three fronts during the nationwide lockdown period, such as covidass-19 pandemic, insurgency and drug menace in the district.

Under the command of Changlang SP Mihin Gambo, the district police have effectively handled all the fronts. The lockdown period is imposed strictly by police with the help of local volunteers and general public.

In another front, the district police and security forces have worked out many important cases in last two months including capturing of Tujan Rekhung and his accomplice SS lieutenant Arem Tangha (both claimed as ENNG members which was denied by ENNG) in connection with abduction of one businessman from Kharsang for ransom, arrest of two active ULFA (I) cadres SS Pvt Jahnu Boruah and SS pvt Chandrakanta Likharu from Longvi village under Nampong circle, apprehension of SS sergeant Moshang Thamphang NSCN(K), apprehension of Rajapio (Town commander) Chingmong Mamai NSCN (R) from Rangkatu village under Changlang circle.

The Changlang unit police have arrested as many as eight drug peddlers in five separate cases, including busting of interstate drug peddlers along Margherita – Changlang road during the lockdown period.

The police have also managed to apprehend 10 insurgents and eight drug peddlers during lockdown.

Meanwhile, the 9th Raj Rifles based at Kharsang, acting on local intelligence input combed Prem nagar area (Namphuk Nalla) in Kharsang circle Saturday evening and apprehended one SS Pvt Wangphen Hakhun, of Rajanagar – II Village in Bordumsa circle in connection with an extortion case. The security forces recovered extortion notes of NSCN (U) from his possession and later handed him over to the police.