Major drug racket busted in Bomdila

BOMDILA, May 10: The West Kameng Anti Narcotics Squad (ANS) has busted a drug racket in Bomdila under its ‘Operation Minesweeper’ and arrested five drug peddlers in this connection in the last two days.

Acting on a tip off, the ANS team of the district police led by Bomdila police station OC SI Krishnendu Dev intercepted an alto car coming from Bhalukpong on Friday and recovered 12.5 grams of narcotic drugs – heroin – in presence of executive magistrate Yangchen.

Alleged accused Dibyajyoti Patro, who drove the car, along with one Norbu Monpa, were taken into custody.

After sustained interrogation of both the accused, the police arrested Kalido Pertin, a postmaster in Bomdila for financing cash amount of Rs 1.15 lakh in order to procure heroin from Tezpur, Assam. One IRBn constable, who assisted the peddlers to cross the drugs through Bhalukpong check gate, has also been arrested.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered at the Bomdila police station and all the arrested accused were produced before the special judge, Bomdila and remanded in police custody.

On Saturday, the police team also arrested one more peddler identified as Mansu Ansari alias Sheru from 5 Mile, Bomdila and recovered five vials of heroin from his possession. Interrogation so far has revealed that his area of operation is Dirang, said an official release.

Earlier on 3 April, the ANS team led by Balemu PS OC SI Leiki Norbu arrested two peddlers, namely Sonu Rai and Sonam Gombu and recovered 46 vials of heroin from their possession ‘which they procured from Assam and were trafficking into West Kameng through jungle route.’

Later, the team arrested another peddler, namely Namgey Tsering from Kalaktang and recovered four vials of heroin from his possession.

Following their interrogation, another team of ANS led by Kalaktang PS OC SI Namsa arrested alleged accused Arjun Tamang alias Nima Tsering Tamang and recovered 246 empty vials and heroin. Investigation revealed that he is involved in dealing with stolen motorcycles, peddling cannabis and heroin in West Kameng, Tawang and adjoining areas of Assam.

All the accused were arrested and remanded to judicial custody. However, the release said, alleged accused Namgey Tsering has been released on bail by the Special Court, Bomdila.

Meanwhile, SP Raja Banthia appreciated the ANS for its commendable job “despite their engagement in duty as frontline warriors of Covid-19”. The SP appealed to the CBOs of the district to come forward and work with the police to eradicate this menace from the region.

The ANS had launched its ‘Operation Minesweeper’ in the month of April by constituting a dedicated and specialized team under the supervision of DySP SN Phaichelupa.