SBI branch gets ‘social distancing sheds’

AALO, May 11: Fifty-three ‘social distancing sheds’ have been set up outside the SBI’s branch here in West Siang district, at the initiative of Yomcha PHC MO Dr Jumge Padu, who is currently attached to the general hospital here on Covid-19 duties.

The initiative was launched with the help of Kibom Old Age Welfare Society and International Diagnostic Centre here on 10 May, following a request from the district administration to regulate physical distancing measures at the crowded SBI branch.

DC Swetika Sachan, who also visited the site, commended the voluntary initiative.

“Prevention is always better than cure. We cannot be complacent on being given relaxations and placed in green zone, and precaution is all the more important after inter-district traffic and men flow. If the virus engulfs, the warriors have to wage a more difficult war here,” Dr Padu said.

Dr Padu is also playing an instrumental role in imparting training in hand-stitching masks to SHGs in different villages of the district as part of the APDA’s ‘Mask for all’ campaign. (DIPRO)