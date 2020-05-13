11 kv power supply line inaugurated

HAHSE RUSA, May 12: Kanubari MLA Gabriel Denwang Wangsu on Monday inaugurated an 11 kv express electricity line connecting five villages of Kanubari subdivision, at Hahse Rusa village in Longding district.

With this, the express electricity line from Kanubari to Hahshe Rusa has been extended to Tanglam Rusa, Kamkuh Rusa, Ranglo Rusa, Waisang Rusa and Lawnu.

Earlier, power supply to the villages was fed through the lengthy 11 kv Kanubari-Longding feeder line, which passed through Sangsatham and Longhua via Rusa village.

With this feeder segregation, only a small number of villages will be affected in case of faulty power lines.

Earlier, almost 90 percent of the villages of Kanubari subdivision were under a single feeder, which resulted in power cuts in almost all the villages in case of a single fault in the lines.

Speaking on the occasion, Power AE Gyati Nobin said, “The feeder segregation has resulted in lowering the line length and load on each feeder, and hence, quality of power supply, especially the voltage level, is expected to improve considerably. Due to segregation of feeder, maintenance and time duration for fault location shall also be reduced to some extent.”

Earlier, the MLA said that the locals’ long-felt need for improved power supply has been finally fulfilled.

Wangsu appealed to the villagers to cooperate with the power department in realizing dues. He also asked the chiefs and the GBs to create awareness on Covid-19, and to cooperate with the police and the administration in the fight against the pandemic.

ADC T Mize also urged the people to extend all possible cooperation to the frontline workers fighting the pandemic.

The MLA later convened a meeting with officials of the administration and the police and health departments to review the status of the facilities in Kanubari.

He stressed on strict compliance with the SOPs while regulating movement of vehicles and people via the Kanubari check gate.

Wangsu asked the ADC to engage at least five trained nurses as volunteers to ease the work pressure on the existing staff. He assured to bear the expenses for their honorarium.

The matter of regulating the market prices of various commodities was also discussed.

Later, the MLA took stock of the facilities at the Kanubari check gate and at the swab sample collection centre.

As of Monday, 11 samples were collected and sent for testing to the ICMR, Dibrugarh. (DIPRO)