Second Covid-19 testing centre inaugurated

NAHARLAGUN, May 12: The state’s second Covid-19 testing centre, at the intermediate reference laboratory (IRL) here, was inaugurated on Tuesday.

The tests will be carried out by TrueNat machines, each capable of screening 20 samples per day. Currently, the IRL has installed three TrueNat machines, supplied by the health ministry’s central TB division.

Health Minister Alo Libang inaugurated the facility.

After inspecting the IRL and the state TB drug store, the minister obtained firsthand information from Deputy DHS (TB) Dr Moi Nyori, and IRL Head Dr Mope Riba.

During discussion with the officers of the department, the minister called for strengthening human resource, particularly in the laboratory section, to ensure uninterrupted services delivery.

Congratulating the department for setting up the Covid-19 testing centre, Libang said it would lessen the burden on the testing centre at TRIHMS.

The inaugural programme was also attended by Mamta Riba, joint secretary and OSD to the health & family welfare secretary, besides Joint DHS (P&D) Dr Emi Rumi, and IDSP SSO Dr Lobsang Jampa.