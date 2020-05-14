Assam forest officials accused of trespassing into Arunachal territory, damaging govt structure

Staff Reporter

CHANGLANG, May 13: Locals of Phenbiro-I village under Manmao circle of Changlang district have reported that Assam’s forest officials have allegedly trespassed into Arunachal’s territory and damaged the foundation stone of the rural works department marking inter-state link road and removed a PHED ODF signboard nearby.

According to the locals, at around 4 AM on 10 May last, forest officials from Lekhapani (Assam) entered Phenbiro-I village and after damaging the foundation stone and removing the sign board installed by the Arunachal state government, also proceeded to cut down trees from inside the forest plantation there.

The RWD link road foundation stone was laid by Changlang South MLA Phosum Khimhun on 27 December, 2018.

When contacted, Changlang Deputy Commissioner Devansh Yadav informed this daily on Wednesday, that though there were no eye witnesses, local accounts to the magistrate suggested that a vehicle of the Assam forest department was sighted near the site of incident.

The DC further said that he has directed the Manmao EAC provide a detailed enquiry report by 15 May next.

“After that, the matter will be taken up with the Tinsukia deputy commissioner, if involvement of Assam side is found. Also, if Covid-19 restrictions and court guidelines were found violated then necessary action will be initiated,” the DC added.