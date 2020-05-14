Locals protest against conversion of hotel into quarantine centre

ITANAGAR, May 13: Local residents in Chandranagar here staged a protest on Wednesday against conversion of a city-based hotel in the locality to a Covid-19 quarantine centre.

The protestors alleged that they were not taken into confidence and that sensitization activities were also not carried out by the authorities, which resulted in panic among them.

Urging the authorities concerned to “shift the centre to some other area,” the locals said they are not against the government but the authorities should consider the risk factor of establishing quarantine centre in a residential area.

Further, they appealed to the authorities to undertake sanitization exercise in the area everyday and ensure that strict compliance of the guidelines and SOP is maintained.

Meanwhile, Capital SP Tumme Amo informed that the situation is under control and proper security arrangement has been made. He added that the police are only there to provide security if required and that the decision to convert an establishment into quarantine centre is not up to them.

The SP informed that 20 paid quarantine centres have been identified in the Capital Complex, out of which four each in Naharlagun and Itanagar are operational.

Earlier, it was alleged that when the bus carrying stranded students arrived at the hotel in Chandranagar, the locals abused them.

“They warned that if something goes wrong, they would not leave us. Their behaviour was very hostile,” the student added.