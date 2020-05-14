Power dept staff electrocuted while repairing faulty power-line

LONGDING, May 13: In a tragic incident, one Chingnyai Pansa serving in the power department here was electrocuted to death while attending to a faulty Tissa-Wakka power line at Tissa, some 12 km from here on Wednesday.

Pansa is survived by his wife and five children.

Under the direction of minister for RWD Honchun Ngandam, EE (Power) Gyati Atto granted ex gratia of Rs 60,000 as immediate relief and arranged for transporting his mortal remains to his native Khogla village after post-mortem at the CHC here.

An FIR was also lodged at the Longding police station for unnatural death.

The minister has deeply mourned Pansa’s death and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family at this hour of grief. May his soul rest in peace,” said the minister in his condolence message. (DIPRO)