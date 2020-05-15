Trees planted to prevent erosion

TAWANG, May 14: Staffers of the Tawang forest division along with BJYM volunteers planted 330 saplings of various tree species in landslide-prone areas of Urgelling village here on 13 May.

The plantation drive was organized in order to enhance the area’s forest cover and prevent further soil erosion. Social distancing norms were strictly adhered to during the drive.

In view of the onset of a favourable plantation season in the district, Tawang DFO Sange Tsering requested Tawang BJYM president Purpa Lama to identify more such areas for carrying out plantation activities.