RGU releases tentative academic calendar, seeks input from state

ITANAGAR, May 14: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) and its affiliate colleges in the state are scheduled to resume classes from 29 June, as per a tentative academic calendar for the 2020-21 session released by the university.

The university has sought the education secretary’s input in this regard.

In a letter addressed to the education secretary regarding the tentative academic calendar prepared in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, RGU Registrar Prof Tomo Riba on Thursday informed that “RGU has prepared the tentative academic calendar subject to ratification of competent statutory bodies of the university after the lockdown is over, which is subject to be modified as per the guidelines issued from the government of India and government of Arunachal Pradesh regarding extension of lockdown and other health related issues.”

Students will also have to fill up examination forms the day classes commence, with 6 July marked as the last date for submission.

The university’s end-semester examination has been scheduled to begin by 13 July and end by 3 August, while colleges will hold examination from 13 July to 12 August.

The examination schedule for affiliated colleges is allocated for 30 days, in order to maintain the provisions of social distancing and other health advisories.

All the principals have been directed to remain in touch with the RGU’s controller of examinations for examinations-related issues.

The university said it will not directly entertain any request for changes in the academic calendar from the principals of colleges.

As per the tentative academic calendar, the summer vacation this year will be from 18 May to 14 June.

While there is a 14-day home quarantine regulation for teachers coming from outside the state, the students have been advised to take 14 days’ home quarantine at their current places of stay before arriving at the university.

Students have also been instructed to submit a medical fitness certificate from an authorized medical officer while entering the RGU campus.

The state government has been given the responsibility of looking into the quarantine protocol for college students.

“If the lockdown is extended, then the academic calendar would be shifted or changed proportionately,” RGU said in its letter.

University Grants Commission (UGC) Secretary Rajnish Jain had also issued guidelines to the vice chancellors of all universities and the principals of all colleges, informing that, based on the recommendations of the expert committee, “the commission has developed guidelines on examinations and academic calendar for the universities in view of Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown.”

While the UGC guidelines are advisory in nature, asking universities to adopt/adapt and implement these guidelines uniformly in a transparent manner, the UGC secretary reiterated that “the universities should keep in view the best interests of all the stakeholders, giving highest priority to health and safety of all concerned, following the protocols for preventive measures, while adopting and implementing the guidelines.”