Seppa ALC Line declared ‘containment zone’ after resident reports Covid-19 symptoms

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, May 14: ALC Line in East Kameng HQ Seppa has been declared a ‘containment zone’ by the district administration, following a report that Covid-19 symptoms have been found in a person who had already completed the 14-day mandatory institutional quarantine at the quarantine centre there.

Sources said the person was taken to the Covid care centre in Seppa after he informed the district Covid team about suspected mild symptoms he had developed. His family members have been taken to the quarantine centre.

Reportedly, the man had a travel history of visiting his brother in Tezpur, Assam. However, he had completed his mandatory quarantine period. He had tested negative earlier, and was allowed to leave the quarantine centre and advised home quarantine.

The district administration has sealed the area and alerted the people to remain at home.

ADC Dahey Sangno appealed to the residents of the colony to cooperate with the administration, and gave assurance that the colony would be declared open on Friday if the person tests negative again.