Section 144 extended in Capital till 31 May

ITANAGAR May 18: Itanagar Capital Region DC Komkar Dulom on Monday extended the prohibitory order under section 144 of the CrPC in the capital complex till 31 May.

The night curfew will remain effective between 7 pm to 5 am.

Briefing the media persons here, Dulom said that the earlier order of opening of shops alternately on left and right sides of the NH-415 would continue to be in force until the lockdown is lifted.

He urged the business community to cooperate with the administration and ensure strict compliance of the standard operating procedures, like compulsory wearing of masks, use of sanitizer and maintaining

social distancing while running their business.

Highlighting about the quarantine facilities in the capital region, the DC informed that the quarantine facility at the Police Training Centre, Banderdewa has the capacity to accommodate 444 persons and, at present 119 people are staying in the centre.

Dulom informed that paid quarantine facilities have also been set up by requisitioning 34 hotels at Itanagar and Naharlagun, having a total of 608 rooms.

He also informed that the BPL complex at Lekhi would start functioning as quarantine facility in a few days which would be able to accommodate 200 persons initially and a total of 570 persons once the whole complex is made ready.

“We are expecting around 350 stranded students returning from various states,” the DC said.

He appealed to the people, especially senior citizens above 65 years, children below 10 years and pregnant women, to not venture out of their homes unless it is very urgent.

Stating that some people observing home quarantine are not strictly following the norms, he appealed to such persons to strictly observe the 14 days home quarantine norms.

Stating that spitting in public places is now a punishable offence under the Disaster Management Act, the DC requested the people to refrain from spitting, chewing of paan masal, tobacco etc in public.

Dulom advised all to download the covid-19 tracking app Aarogya Setu, which warns the users if they have crossed paths with any infected people recently. (DIPRO)