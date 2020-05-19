People extend support to contain Covid-19 in East Siang

[ Prafulla Kaman ]

PASIGHAT, May 18: As the Union Home Ministry extended the term of covid-19 lockdown (4th phase) in the country, locals of East Siang district extended their support and assistance to the civil administration and police for preventing the Covid-19 outbreak in the district.

Representatives of students’ union, including the AdiSU, All East Siang District Students Union, ABSU and various community organization, like Bogong Banggo Yaameng Kebang, and others

assembled in a meeting with the administrative officials and police department here on Saturday last, and reviewed efficacy of the preventive measures taken by the local administration involving frontline workers.

During the meeting, an ‘East Siang District Indigenous Covid-19 Warriors (ESDI covid-19 warriors)’ forum was constituted.

It was also decided that supply of food items from outside to the district will be restricted from 21 to 31 May.

Shop owners selling clothes, shoes and utensils in the district were urged to close their shops during the period.

They also demanded the authority to restrict movement of people and vehicular traffic along the boundary with Assam during the period.

Trucks carrying essential commodities towards Siang, Upper Siang, Shi-Yomi and West Siang districts were also advised not to stop the vehicles anywhere in East Siang district during the restricted period.

Another demand of the ESDI Covid-19 warriors is to ensure ’14-days quarantine’ for all who have returned to state irrespective of any zone.

Meanwhile, chief functionary of ESDI Covid-19 warriors apprised the East Siang deputy commissioner about its decision and sought approval from the authority’s end.

Notably, over 100 public volunteers, including members of student unions and CBOs have been assisting the police in guarding the Assam-Arunachal boundary and to regulate traffic movement in Pasighat urban area for the last few weeks.