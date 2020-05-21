GoI should refrain from military bloodbath: NPMHR

ITANAGAR, May 20: The Naga Peoples Movement for Human Rights (NPMHR) while reacting to the killing of a civilian, Lamdaan Lukham on 16 May by the 19th Sikh Regiment in Pumao, Longding district, has said that “Government of India albeit its inhuman track record listen to its conscience and refrain from continuing its military bloodbath”.

It further said that the organisation does not expect anything positive from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) of India, stating that government agencies and institutions such as the NHRC “which continue to function only as an eye-wash to the misdeeds of the Indian Army operating in North East India, Jammu and Kashmir and other trouble-torn regions in different parts of India and as a window dressing to shield the inhuman and gruesome acts of the Government of India through its military might.”

“Our memories are also still fresh when the NHRC, India supported the upholding of the Armed Forces (Special Powers), Act – AFSPA, 1958, in the Supreme Court of India, during a hearing in July 1997, under Naga the Peoples Movement for Human Rights – Vrs – Union of India under a Petition filed for the repeal of AFSPA”.