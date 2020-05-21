Ngandam inspects quarantine centres, check gates

KANUBARI, May 20: Minister for RWD Honchun Ngandam inspected quarantine centres and check gates at Kanubari on Wednesday.

Accompanied by Longding-Pumao MLA Tanpho Wangnaw, DC Cheshta Yadav, SP BR Reddy and Kanubari ADC Taro Mize, Ngandam inspected the quarantine centres at ITI building, Mahabodh School, government higher secondary school Kanubari and expressed his satisfaction over the overall management by the district administration.

The minister also interacted with the residents of the quarantine centre, along with Wangnaw, and handed over food packets to them.

Ngandam also inspected the Kanubari check gate and interacted with the personnel stationed there. He also sanctioned a beat office at Kanubari check gate from his MLA LAD fund and urged the Longding SP to start the work soon.

He also donated Rs 1 lakh each to the health department, police and general administration.

Longding MLA Wangnaw also lauded the personnel working at the check gates and quarantine centres. (DIPRO)