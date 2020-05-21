34 stranded returning to Changlang

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, May 20: Thirty-four persons from Miao, Bordumsa and Diyun circles of Changlang district, who were stranded in Mumbai, Maharashtra, are returning home via Namchick and Dirak check gates.

The Miao sub division corona control & monitoring team is all set to welcome the 16 persons of M’pen, Deban and Dharmapur blocks who are among the returnees from Mumbai.

From Namchick gate, the returnees will be brought to various quarantine centres.

Several persons, who have returned recently from Guwahati, Delhi and Bodhgaya, have been placed under strict quarantine.