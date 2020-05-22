8 shopkeepers booked

PASIGHAT, MAY 21: Eight shopkeepers were booked for violation of the Legal Metrology (Package Commodities) Rules, 2011 at the Pasighat main market in East Siang district on Wednesday.

On receipt of complaint from a consumer, the Pasighat price monitoring team comprising District Food & Civil Supplies Officer (DF&CSO) B Pertin, Superintendent of Tax & Excise K Komut and Inspector Legal Metrology Lupha Sikhet Taipodia raided several shops.

On raiding the shop premise of the trader against whom the consumer lodged a complaint, the team found that not only was he indulging in overcharging in excess of the MRP but was also found selling sanitizers without MRP.

Inspector Taipodia booked the trader for violation of the Legal Metrology (Package Commodities) Rules, 2011, and warned the trader not to commit similar offence of overcharging on commodities to avoid prosecution, with stricter penalty.

In course of their inspection, seven more traders were booked for using weights and measures without getting verification for the last few years. This also included a trader who indulged in packaging grocery items without obtaining registration as packer from the department of Legal Metrology and Consumer Affairs, as required under the LM Act.

“The price monitoring team will continue to conduct surprise inspections and initiate stringent action if anyone tries to take advantage of the present crisis following the nationwide lockdown,” the DF&CSO said.