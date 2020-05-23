Londging to restrict movement of people

ITANAGAR, May 22: The Longding district administration has restricted movement of people from Assam, after Sonari town in that state reported two new covid-19 cases, officials said.

The district has proximity to Assam through Sonari town in Sibsagar district.

Longding Deputy Commissioner Chesta Yadav, in an order issued on Friday, prohibited unauthorised entry of labourers and other people from Assam following the reports of the fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday.

The order also said no pass would be issued to any individual for travel to Assam and back, except for medical emergencies.

However, movement of essential services would be allowed and passes need to be obtained from the DC’s office at Long-ding and additional deputy commissioner’s office at Kanubari, it added. (PTI)