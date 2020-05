[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, May 22: An unidentified body of a man was found on the bank of Subansiri river here in Upper Subansiri district on Friday.

The body was first noticed by a passerby.

After receiving information, police team from Daporijo reached the spot and recovered the body, which was floating in the river, after half-an-hour of joint effort along with the public.

Meanwhile, police has started investigation and process to identify the body.