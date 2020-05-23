Officers seek sanitizers, facemasks

ITANAGAR, May 22: The education officers in a coordination meeting held at the office of DDSE Mallo Yam Gollo here on Friday requested the state government to provide hand sanitizers, facemasks and other necessary equipment as per the covid-19 SOP to the schools.

They also decided to wait for the ‘green signal’ from the government for re-opening of the schools under DDSE-ICR. (DIPRO)