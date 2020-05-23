MLA distributes relief items to fire affected families

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, May 22: Local MLA Taniya Soki has distributed relief items to twenty eight fire affected households at Sigin colony here in Upper Subansiri district.

Fourteen houses were gutted in a devastating fire at Sigin colony recently.

During the relief distribution, the MLA urged the people of the colony to take fire preventive measures especially,while using candle and other flammable materials in the house.

The MLA also cautioned against regular consumption of alcohol, which may lead to carelessness and cause frequent fire accident.

Emphasising on the need for widening of colony roads for movement of fire tender, he requested the colony people to donate land for the same.

Earlier, Upper Subansiri district administration had distributed Rs. Twenty thousand each to the fire affected households as immediate relief assistance.