Testing backlog at 631 samples

ITANAGAR, May 22: The covid-19 testing backlog continues as the state has intensified testing of all those coming back to the state from rest of the country.

As of Friday, 631 results are being awaited while 406 samples were collected the same day. In Capital region alone 140 samples were collected followed by 54 in Lohit.

Meanwhile, Dr. L. Jampa, State Surveillance Officer-IDSPs said that taking extreme caution, the health deptt. is testing all returnees by RT-PCR inclu- ding those who are asymptomatic.

“The sample is collected after three days of stay in the quarantine facility and those who are tested negative are released to undergo strict home quarantine for period of 14-days after signing undertaking, which will be countersigned by the Magistrate on duty and legal guardian as a wittiness,” he said.