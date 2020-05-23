NEIDA joins fight against Covid-19

ITANAGAR, May 22: North East Initiative Development Agency (NEIDA), an associate organization of Tata Trusts, has joined the fight against Covid-19 pandemic by way of generating public awareness and disseminating information on protective measures against Covid-19.

Apart from creating awareness on the importance of maintaining social distancing and hand washing etc. at community level, the NEIDA also distributed alcohol based hand sanitizers among the community members and institutions at Yachuli, Kimin and Doimukh blocks in Papum Pare district.

Hand sanitizers were also delivered to the directorate of health, the department of planning, offices of the Deputy Commissioner at Papum Pare and Lower Subansiri.

NEIDA has been implementing the “Integrated promotion of livelihood in Arunachal Pradesh Phase- I” project since July 2015, at the Kimin, Doimukh and Yachuli blocks.