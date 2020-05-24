AACWA seeks govt’s clear stand on GeM procurement

ITANAGAR, May 23: The All Arunachal Contractor’s Welfare Association (AACWA) has urged the deputy chief minister, who also holds the finance portfolio, to make his stand clear about implementation of the government e-marketing (GeM) in the state.

The association claimed that the DCM had assured them to discuss the issue with finance department earlier, “but there is no result.”

Stating that many organizations have raised objection

to the government’s move for procurement of health materials worth Rs 55.95 crores under the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS), 2020-21 through GeM portal, the association questioned on the direct involvement of outside companies in supply works, “whereas many local contractors and entrepreneurs of the state are involved in supply works for many decades.”

The association further urged the state government to allocate funds to all departments concerned under BE-2020-21, claiming that during the last financial year 2019-20, many schemes were not getting funds due to shortage of time and Covid-19.

It said that the contractors who had already completed the awarded projects did not receive payment from the executive departments due to non-allocation of funds.