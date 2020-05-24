Church youth donate blood

NAHARLAGUN, May 23: Fourteen units of blood were collected during a voluntary blood donation camp organized by the youth wing of the Arunachal Pradesh Christian Revival Church Council -Youth Wing (APCRCC-YW) at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences here on Saturday.

A total of 25 donors had turned out, of which 14 could donate blood, the APCRCC-YW informed in a release.