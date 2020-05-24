Movement of people from Assam restricted

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, May 23: Several eastern districts have put restriction on the movement of people from Assam in view of the growing Covid-19 positive cases in the neighboring state.

The orders issued by the TCL and Namsai district administrations prohibited unauthorized entry from Assam following detection of fresh Covid-19 positives cases in Sivasagar, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts of Upper Assam.

“No pass would be issued to any individual for travel to Assam and back, except for medical exigencies,” the orders said.

However, movement of essential services would be allowed and passes need to be obtained from the competent authorities.

The district administrations directed all the drivers and helpers engaged in transportation of essential and non – essential items to wear facemasks and hand gloves, failing which they will not be allowed to enter or exit through the check gates.

Meanwhile, the Miao unit police led by SDPO Tasi Darang on Saturday inspected all the market areas here, including the main market, upper market, TR Camp Junction, KG Complex etc and interacted with the shopkeepers and customers.

The SDPO shared information about the detection of Covid-19 positive cases in neighboring districts of Tinsukia, Dibrugarh and Sivasagar districts.

Darang appealed all to mandatorily maintain social distancing, wear facemasks and strictly adhere to the existing standard operating procedure (SoP).

The SDPO also cautioned the shopkeepers to refrain from selling essential items at higher prices.

“Strict action will be taken against anyone found guilty of exploiting the situation for personal gains,” the SDPO warned.

United Miao Mission and Miao Singpho Ramma Hpung appealed to all to start taking the pandemic very seriously and co-operate with the frontline warriors by following the SoPs.