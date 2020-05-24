Water level of Siang River increases, DA issues advisory

PASIGHAT, May 23: Water level of the Siang River in East Siang district has increased due to torrential rain. However, the water level is below the danger mark of 153.96m.

It is predicted that major tributaries of the Siang River are likely to be flooded due to heavy downpour in the hilly areas.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Kinny Singh on Saturday issued an advisory directing all officers concerned to take necessary measures to deal with the situation.

Dr Singh asked the concerned officers to ensure availability of adequate lifesaving medicines in store.

The district administration also cautioned the people not venture into the Siang River or its peripheral areas.

“Necessary action would be taken under section 188 IPC and other relevant provisions of law against the violators of government instructions,” said an order.

“According to weather forecast, there is a chance of light to moderate rainfall in most places with isolated ‘heavy to very heavy rainfalls over East Siang district but there is no reason to panic,” stated the DC.

However, people living in low-laying areas (both left and right banks of Siang River) like Jarku, Paglek, Jarkong, Banskota, Berung, Sigar, Borguli, Seram, Kongkul,

Namsing and Mer etc must be on alert and adopt safety measures.

The DC cautioned the general public to refrain from venturing into the mighty Siang River for fishing, swimming and other activities to avoid any eventualities. (DIPRO)