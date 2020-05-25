One asymptomatic returnee from Delhi tests Covid-19 positive

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, May 24: A person who recently returned to Arunachal Pradesh from Delhi has tested Covid-19 positive.

The positive sample was detected at the RT-PCR lab in Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences on late Sunday afternoon.

The person who was in a state quarantine facility is asymptomatic, but has been taken to a Covid-19 care centre after his result came positive on Sunday.

The person had returned from Delhi on 18 May.

“The patient is asymptomatic and is being taken care by a health team,” Health Secretary P Parthiban said.

“State and district level contact tracing teams have started to track down all those people who came in the bus along with the positive patient and have interacted with him,” he said.

Sixty one other passengers had travelled from Delhi in two buses and had reached Arunachal on 18 May.

Of the 61, while one has tested positive, 31 tested negative; results of 26 are awaited and three are yet to be tested, according to the daily Covid-19 bulletin issued by the health department.

There were 33 people in the same bus that travelled from Delhi to Arunachal via Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and Assam, the health department informed.

IDSP State Surveillance Officer Dr L Jampa said that “none of the people have shown any symptoms.”

He further said, “In the light of the current scenario of Covid-19 in the country, it is sincerely urged upon the people of our state to cooperate in fighting collectively against the ailment and not the ailing”.