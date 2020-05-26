Water level of Lohit rising rapidly, 18 shifted to safer place

TEZU, May 25: The water level of the Lohit River and its tributaries are rising rapidly due to heavy and incessant rainfall in the region since the last two days.

Tezu Nallah, Denning Nallah, Sukha Nallah and Digaru, the tributaries of Lohit, are also rising rapidly due to continuous rain.

The Lohit was flowing 0.10 meter above the danger level on Monday evening.

Due to the rising level of Lohit, 18 people at 28th Mile Machuwa camp have been shifted to a safer place.

As reported by the water resources department here, the 15 meter Gabion wall near Machuwa camp at Tezu Khola and 113.40 meter wire-crated guide wall near Jhalukbari area has been damaged by the turbulent flood water of Lohit.

The flood monitoring team of the Lohit, comprising Assistant Commissioner Sunny Singh, EAC Rebecca Tayeng, DDMO Damchin Norbu and DFDO L Kamchi on Monday visited all the flood prone areas of Tezu circle and took assessment of the ground condition.

The team alerted all the settlers of low-lying and vulnerable areas and asked them to remain alert and vigilant.

The gaon burah and two fishermen of the area have been appointed to keep a watch on the area and inform the monitoring team of any happenings.

Two relief camps have also been identified for shifting people in the event of flood.

The Wakro and Supura EACs have also been directed to take necessary preventive measures in their respective administrative jurisdiction.

The district veterinary officer has been asked to monitor and evacuate livestock in the event of flood, while the DMO has been directed to take preventive measures to mitigate waterborne diseases.